Missing Dauphin County Child Located

DAUPHIN COUNTY –Some good news in a missing Dauphin County child case. 6-year-old Johnathan Pringle, an autistic and semi-verbal boy, had gone missing on Friday from his residence in the 300 block of Market Street in Lykens Borough and was wearing blue striped pajamas. Thankfully, after an extensive search, he was found and is safe.