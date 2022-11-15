Missing Cumberland County Girl Sought

CARLISLE – Police in Cumberland County are actively searching for a missing juvenile. 11-year-old Dorris Zehum was at her residence in the 500 block of S. West Street in Carlisle at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday when she fled on foot. Zehum is described as a black female, about four foot six, between 70-80 pounds, with black braided hair and earrings. She was last seen wearing a gray McDonald’s t-shirt, shorts, and pink slippers. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.