Missing Cumberland County Girl Located

CARLISLE – Some good news in a missing juvenile case in Cumberland County. 17-year-old Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes had been last seen on the 500 block of N. West Street in Carlisle around 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st getting into a black or blue sedan with an unknown individual or individuals. Carlisle Borough Police report that she has been located safe and is no longer listed as missing.