Missing Child in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – State Police in Dauphin County are searching for a missing child. 6-year-old Johnathan Pringle is an autistic and semi-verbal boy who was last seen at 4 a.m. at his residence in the 300 block of Market Street in Lykens Borough. He was wearing blue striped pajamas. If you see or know the whereabouts of this child, call 911 or PSP Lykens at 717-362-8700.