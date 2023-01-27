Missing Chester County Man Sought

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police are searching for a missing Chester County man. 59-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township was last seen January 22 in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, Lancaster County. He is a white male, five foot ten, 230 lbs., with gray hair and wearing a black sweatshirt and dark colored ball cap. Caldwell has ties to Maryland, East Nottingham Township, Chester County, and Fulton Township, Lancaster County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact PSP-Avondale at 610-268-2022.