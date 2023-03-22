Missing California Girl Believed In Our Area

CUMBERLAND/LANCASTER COUNTIES – A missing juvenile from Simi Valley, CA is believed to be in our area. On March 20 around 3 p.m., authorities in Cumberland County spoke to a Lancaster County Children and Youth employee about 17-year-old Jasmine Davis, who has been missing since February 24. It was reported that Davis was last seen in the Mechanicsburg area. She is a biracial female, five foot two, 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Davis has been reported to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. Anyone who has observed Davis in the area or anyone who information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-975-7575 or the Lancaster County Office of Children and Youth at 717-299-7925.