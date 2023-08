Missing 13-Year-Old York Boy Sought

YORK -Authorities are requesting information regarding a missing 13-year-old boy. Yasiel Salgado was last seen in the 800 Block of Madison Avenue in York around 6 p.m.on July 31. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with camo pants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tips can always be anonymous.