Ministry Focus Outreach To Croatia

LANCASTER – WDAC-HD-2 announcer Rebekah Wright recently returned from a mission trip to Croatia with Baptist Couriers for Christ. It was her first such trip bringing the Gospel of Jesus Christ to that nation and helping to grow local churches through the distribution of Bibles, John & Romans, Gospel tracts, and various outreaches in the Croatian cities of Zagreb and Split. You can hear all about Rebekah’s mission trip to Croatia by tuning in to Saturday morning’s Ministry Focus at 10:30 on WDAC or you can listen to it right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”