Millions Approved For Adult Mental Health Services

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA House approved legislation that allocates $100 million in federal funds to pay for adult mental health programs passed. House Bill 849 was developed with guidance from a state commission charged with making recommendations for coordinated care. Funds would bolster the behavioral health industry’s workforce, improve criminal justice and public safety systems, and expand access to support. The measure goes to the state Senate. Other bills eyeing mental health are also in the works, including proposals to support children’s mental health in schools and ongoing funding for a suicide prevention hotline.