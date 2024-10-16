Millersville Frat House Shooting Leads To Prison

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lititz man will spend 18 to 36 months in state prison and two years on probation after pleading guilty to breaking into a Millersville University frat house and firing a replica handgun in February. A judge sentenced 20-year-old Donovan Cruz as part of a negotiated guilty plea. Cruz told the court he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The fraternity was hosting a semi-closed party when Cruz broke into the residence in the first block of North Prince Street in Millersville in the early morning of Feb. 24. A fight ensued in which Cruz punched one person and produced a realistic looking handgun, firing it twice toward the ceiling. Cruz then pointed the gun at the crowd as everyone began to flee. Cruz also pistol whipped a person during the fight. The weapon was a replica-type gun that fired blanks, though people at the party believed Cruz was firing an authentic firearm.