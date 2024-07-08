Miller Bill Protecting PA’s Ecosystem Now Law

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Brett Miller’s legislation to help protect PA’s eco-system has been signed into law by the governor. Specifically, the new law will direct PennDOT to plant vegetation which has been identified as being native to PA. It effectively bans any species designated as invasive by the National Invasive Species Information Center from being planted along PA highways. The Center warns that invasive species can lead to the “extinction of native plants and animals, destroy biodiversity, and permanently alter habitats.” Additionally, dangers from invasive species include harm to property values, farming productivity, and public utility operations. PA has about 2,100 native plants, including ferns, sedges, wildflowers, and vines, according to PA’s Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. The new law takes effect immediately.