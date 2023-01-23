Military Medal Legislation Unanimously Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 141, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties, who chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee. Currently, PA law only allows civilians, veterans, members of the PA National Guard or the U.S. Armed Forces and their reserve components to be presented with the PA Distinguished Service Medal and the PA Meritorious Service Medal. Mastriano says his bill permits the awarding of these medals to members of our strategic alliances. Currently, PA law only allows civilians, veterans, members of the PA National Guard or the U.S. Armed Forces and their reserve components to be presented with the PA Distinguished Service Medal and the PA Meritorious Service Medal. Senate Bill 141 permits the awarding of these medals to members of our strategic alliances.The bill now heads to the PA House for consideration.