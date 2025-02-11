Mifflin Farm To Open To Public

WRIGHTSVILLE, PA – The historic Mifflin Farm property in Wrightsville is expected to open to the public for the first time in 225 years this spring as a conservation project is underway. Mifflin Farm served a stop along the underground railroad, and played a pivotal role in the Civil War. The recently announced project to develop and conserve the 79-acre property is being supported by $2.1 million in grant funds thanks to the The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources through the Susquehanna National Heritage Area. The project is expected to be completed in the next 10 years and will include walking trails and various artifacts and art to tell the site’s history.