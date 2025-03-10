Middle Schoolers To Participate In Construction Wars

LANCASTER COUNTY – Middle school students from around the area will be participating in “Construction Wars” at ABC Keystone at 135 Shellyland Road in Manheim, Lancaster County. From March 11-13, students in grades 7 and 8 will engage in interactive activities guided by local construction professionals. The activities include wiring electrical circuits, building wooden benches, laying brick, constructing PVC pipe projects, shaping sheet metal into toolboxes, and learning about HVAC systems and heavy equipment. “Construction Wars” aims to introduce students to skilled trades and showcase construction careers as rewarding, well-paying alternatives to traditional college pathways. Some area schools participating include Donegal, Ephrata, Conestoga Valley, Penn Manor, Eastern Lancaster County, and Eastern Lebanon.