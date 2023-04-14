“Michael’s Law” Proposal Coming To Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A measure called”Michael’s Law” is being proposed by several state lawmakers. Several years ago, Michael Anderson, a PA man with cerebral palsy, had to pay a dual fee for entrance to a local museum because he required a paid personal-care aide to accompany him. He pursued legal action and a judge ruled in his favor saying that gratis admission for Michael’s aide was consistent with a reasonable accommodation under the Americans With Disabilities Act. “Michael’s Law” would require venues to waive admission fees for personal care attendants whose attendance is necessary to enable individuals who require care to attend events. The personal care attendant would either sit with the person who needs care or be given a place to stand or sit nearby.