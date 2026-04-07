Mexican Charged In Lancaster County Rape

LANCASTER – A Mexican national charged with raping a woman at a Lancaster County hotel will have his case proceed to court following a preliminary hearing. 34-year-old Jose Izquierdo-Sanchez faces rape, strangulation, indecent assault, and other charges after an incident at the Clarion Inn in the 1400 block of Historic Drive in Strasburg during the early morning of Dec. 11. After being taken to a hospital, the victim told police Sanchez forced himself upon her., leaving her with bruises and bite marks. When speaking to police, Sanchez admitted to being in the United States illegally. Police identified him using his Mexican passport. Sanchez remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail.