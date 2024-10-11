Mentoring Between The Generations Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved House Bill 2383 which will allow young people and seniors to benefit from mentor/mentee relationships. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon said our seniors have knowledge to give and our young people have a thirst for knowledge. These relationships can focus around a trade, job, hobby or other interest. Bringing retired volunteers who have experience will go a long way to help steer youth in making good decisions and gaining valuable knowledge and also provide a better understanding of the differences between generations and provide new perspectives for both the youth and our seniors. Any older adult volunteer would be vetted with a required criminal background check and other requirements from school districts. The bill also passed the state Senate and now goes to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk for his signature to become state law.