Mentored Youth Trout Day This Weekend

HARRISBURG – The PA Fish and Boat Commission reminds anglers that Mentored Youth Trout Day will happen tomorrow, March 28 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The statewide event is open to youth anglers ages 15 and under and their licensed adult mentors on hundreds of waters in all 67 counties. The purpose of Mentored Youth Trout Day, created in 2013, is to provide an opportunity for young anglers to have fun while learning fishing skills a week before large crowds arrive for the busy Statewide Opening Day of Trout Season on April 4. Before participating in Mentored Youth Trout Day, anglers should become familiar with fishing regulations.