Mental Health Figures Into PA Education Funding

HARRISBURG (AP) – Amid a growing mental health crisis statewide, PA lawmakers prioritized youth mental health services in this year’s budget by approving a first-time line item of $100 million for in-school support. Every school district will receive $100,000 as a base grant and charter school entities will receive $70,000. PA’s Safety and Security Fund, which was established in 2018 after the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, will also receive $100 million and $42.6 million will be allocated for county mental health offices providing at-home and community based behavioral health services.