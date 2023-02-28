Mental Health Breaks Proposed For PA Students

HARRISBURG – Students in PA would be able to take three excused absences for mental health reasons without needing a doctor’s note under a proposal from Montgomery County Rep. Napoleon Nelson. Nelson says a CDC report shows the pandemic negatively affected the mental health of many children and youth. About one in three high school students reported experiencing poor mental health most of the time or always during the pandemic, and almost 20% had seriously considered attempting suicide. Providing mental health days would encourage students to take care of their mental health as they would their physical health. Nelson’s legislation would also align PA with Oregon and Utah which have already passed bipartisan legislation to provide students with this useful mental health tool.