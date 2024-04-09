Memorial Monument For Gold Star Families Advances

HARRISBURG – Legislation which would permit the Department of General Services to construct a memorial monument on state Capitol grounds recognizing Gold Star Families has passed the PA House. House Bill 71 was introduced by Dauphin County Rep. Joe Kerwin. House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says members of the PA General Assembly continue to pray for the safe return of Kerwin and his PA Army National Guard unit, which deployed to forward operating positions in East Africa earlier this year. Dating back to World War II, PA has 36,584 Gold Star Families who will be honored by the memorial monument. Rep. Kerwin’s district and Capitol offices remain open and able to serve constituents of the 125th Legislative District.