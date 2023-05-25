Memorial Day Holiday Produces Busy PA Turnpike

HARRISBURG – During the Memorial Day holiday weekend from May 26 -29, the PA Turnpike projects more than 2.1 million motorists will head to their holiday destination via the turnpike. This year’s projections reflect a 3.8% increase from 2022 traffic. The PA Turnpike will have an increased number of police and safety teams throughout the roadway to assure travelers get safely to their destination. That means responding to travelers in need of assistance, as well as taking action against illegal or unsafe behaviors. State Police Cpl. Joe May says obeying the posted speed limits, allowing sufficient distance between other vehicles, and a general respect for other motorists will ensure everyone reaches their destination safely. Friday is slated to be heaviest travel day on the turnpike with 680,000 vehicles expected.