Mehaffie’s Modular Reactor Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation being crafted by Dauphin County Rep. Tom Mehaffie would spur development of small modular reactors, which are nuclear fission reactors that can provide clean energy. The lawmaker wants to see the technology for small modular reactors be used to replace the lost clean energy production of Three Mile Island, which ceased production in 2019. Mehaffie said developing small modular reactor capabilities at shuttered or decommissioned power plants across PA would create jobs and another source of energy at a time when we are reducing dependence on Russia. Small modular reactors can provide clean, safe power without the massive investment to develop a traditional nuclear power plant. PA is the nation’s third-largest producer of electricity, with a robust traditional nuclear energy fleet. However, integrating emerging technologies for nuclear energy production provides an opportunity to modernize PA’s power grid without carbon emissions.