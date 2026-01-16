Meeting To Address Start Of Firearms Deer Season In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Board of Game Commissioners will hold its first meeting of the new year on Friday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 24. Among agenda items, the Board will consider preliminary hunting seasons and bag limits for the 2026-27 license year. The meeting will include two proposals regarding the start of firearms deer season. The first would open the firearms season on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The second would maintain the current structure, with the season opening on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Regarding opening firearms season before Thanksgiving, Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith said the change would give hunters an earlier start and provide more opportunities to enjoy opening weekend without competing with Thanksgiving holiday. The meeting will be held at the PA Game Commission headquarters, 2001 Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg. Those unable to attend can watch the meeting live on the Game Commission’s YouTube channel.