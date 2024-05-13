Medically Necessary Blood Pressure Monitors Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – Medically necessary at-home blood-pressure monitors would be covered as a pregnancy-related service through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program under a bill passed by the PA House. Supporters of the measure say hypertension affects about 1 in 10 pregnancies in the United States. When left uncontrolled, hypertension can result in complications including preeclampsia, eclampsia, preterm delivery, heart attack, stroke, and death. Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are a leading cause of maternal, neonatal, and fetal morbidity and mortality. Early identification and intervention is critical to the health of mother and baby. House Bill 2097 moves to the PA Senate.