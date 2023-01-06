Medical Freedom Act To Be Reintroduced

HARRISBURG – Legislation will soon be reintroduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties outlawing all current and future COVID-19 vaccination mandates in PA. The Medical Freedom Act would prohibit a state agency or political subdivision from mandating an individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. It also clearly states that a person in PA may not be discriminated against, denied services or denied medical care for refusal to accept a COVID-19 vaccination and prohibit all employers in the state from taking any adverse employment action against a person who declines a COVID-19 vaccination. Last session, the PA Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved the measure, but it failed to receive a vote in the full Senate before the session expired.