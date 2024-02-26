Medical Emergency Causes Officer Involved Crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY – State Police are investigating an officer involved crash in Dauphin County. Around 8:15 p.m.yesterday, officers with the Lower Paxton Township Police were alerted to another officer in distress in the area of the 4200 block of Catalina Lane. It was learned that the officer was experiencing a significant medical emergency, and subsequently crashed his patrol vehicle into an apartment building. As a result of the crash, no other injuries were reported. The officer was transported for evaluation to a local hospital.