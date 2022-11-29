Medical Doctor To Pay In Excess of $86,000.00 To Resolve Civil Liability For Alleged Violations Of The False Claims Act

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Dr. Musaddiq Nazeeri, of Lebanon, PA, has agreed to pay the United States $86,506.30 to resolve civil liability for alleged violations of the False Claims Act. According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between February 10, 2021 and January 21, 2022, Dr. Nazeeri billed Medicare for certain services that were not supported by the medical record. During the above time frame, Dr. Nazeeri submitted Evaluation & Management (E&M) claims when the only service rendered was the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is those type claims that were not supported by the medical record. Dr. Nazeeri cooperated with the investigation. This Settlement Agreement is neither an admission of liability by Dr. Nazeeri nor a concession by the United States that its claims are not well founded.