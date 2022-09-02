Mechanical Insulation Important For Energy Efficiency, Says Rep. Helm

HARRISBURG – Legislation introduced this week by Rep. Sue Helm (R-Dauphin/Lebanon) would expand the use of mechanical insulation in existing energy efficiency and conservation programs in Pennsylvania. House Bill 2795 addresses existing law related to how electric distribution companies must submit energy efficiency and conservation plans to the Public Utility Commission (PUC). The commission evaluates plans based on cost effectiveness in reducing energy consumption. The new bill would ensure all uses of mechanical insulation would be approved for programs submitted to the PUC. “Mechanical insulation is an important tool to insulate equipment and systems,” Helm said. “Not only can the various materials in mechanical insulation save energy, but they also can lessen noise, help to maintain temperatures and protect people from burns. It is important the PUC recognize the value of mechanical insulation in submitted plans.” House Bill 2795 was referred to the House Consumer Affairs Committee.