Measures Increase State/Local Government Transparency

HARRISBURG – Several bills were approved by the PA Senate State Government Committee to increase the transparency of state and local government. Senate Bill 1130 allows for local governments to broadcast their meetings online and take remote comments. House Bill 2485 requires state agencies to make information about all state contracts over $10,000 available online. House Bill 2219 requires a report explaining the extension of a regulatory suspension in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The approval of the bills followed a public hearing of the committee reviewing legislation to update the Right to Know Law, which allows for Pennsylvanians and organizations to request information about the operations of state and local agencies.