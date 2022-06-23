Measures Impacting PA Poll Watchers/Earlier Presidential Primary Advance

HARRISBURG – Legislation to hold PA’s presidential primaries in March rather than April and to permit poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live are advancing in the state Legislature. The House State Government Committee voted to send both bills to the full House. They’ve already passed the state Senate. PA’s primary during presidential election years would be moved from the fourth Tuesday in April to the third Tuesday in March under Senate Bill 428. The poll watchers’ measure, Senate Bill 573 would give candidates an additional observer and says they can be posted close enough to see any canvassing and pre-canvassing.