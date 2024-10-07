Measures Help PA Policing Efforts

HARRISBURG – Two bills are being introduced that are designed to encourage cooperation among municipalities and states in an effort to stem the tide of violent crime. The bills are among several being authored by state House Republicans, focusing on criminal prevention, policing, prosecution, and punishment. The first would create a statewide organized crime/street gang database that encourages individual jurisdictions to work together and share information. The second would call on Gov. Josh Shapiro to negotiate an interstate compact with other states which operate similar databases to require information sharing. Bill sponsor, Rep. Jim Rigby of Cambria & Somerset Counties, a former police chief, says the measures call for a more coordinated effort that will expand the availability of details about criminal activity and make more members of law enforcement aware of who’s on their streets and how to stop them.