Measure Waives PA Vehicle Fees For Veterans

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers unanimously passed legislation which would waive vehicle title and registration fees for veterans who were captured, injured or received the Congressional Medal of Honor while serving. Currently, recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor, seriously injured veterans, and former POWs have to pay a $10 vehicle registration processing fee. Under House Bill 105, the fee would be removed and they would no longer be subject to titling fees. For Purple Heart recipients, who currently have to pay titling and registration fees, they would no longer be subject to paying either. The bill is now on its way to the state Senate for consideration.