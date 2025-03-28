Measure Toughens PA School Bus Safety Laws

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation to strengthen school bus safety laws and better protect children. Senate Bill 65 increases the required stopping distance for opposing drivers from 10 feet to 15 feet, creating a greater buffer for children entering and exiting the bus. It also creates penalties for repeat offenders who fail to stop when a school bus has engaged its red signal lights and side stop arm, including higher fines and mandatory driver education. For a second or subsequent conviction, a person receives the same five points on their license and a 60-day driver’s license suspension, plus a fine of no less than $500 and a $35 surcharge to the School Bus Safety Grant Program. Additionally, they must either attend a driver improvement school or undergo a special exam, as determined by PennDOT. The need for the changes is underscored by alarming statistics. During “Operation Safe Stop” in October 2024, law enforcement officials and bus drivers in just 22 school districts reported 131 violations in a single day — demonstrating the ongoing risks faced by PA students. The bill now moves to the full Senate.