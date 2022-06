Measure Tackles Unemployment Fraud

HARRISBURG – The PA House State Government Committee advanced legislation to give law enforcement the tools to combat rampant unemployment fraud. House Bill 2648 calls for the appointment of a special state prosecutor, under jurisdiction of the Office of Inspector General, tasked with rooting out and prosecuting persons who have used the COVID-19 pandemic to fleece the Unemployment Compensation system of more than a half a billion dollars in fraudulent payouts.