Measure Supports Recovery For PA High-Risk DUI Offenders

HARRISBURG -The PA House Judiciary Committee approved legislation which would support the recovery needs of high-risk DUI offenders who are statistically likely to commit further offenses. Under current DUI law, PA requires first-time and repeat DUI offenders to be assessed for drug and alcohol addiction as a condition of Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition or ARD prior to sentencing. However, the assessment process does not consider medication as a treatment recommendation, despite strong evidence that demonstrates its effectiveness in supporting recovery and preventing relapse. Under House Bill 1781, defendants assessed for drug and alcohol addiction following a DUI charge would be considered for medication-assisted treatment in conjunction with behavioral therapies if deemed clinically appropriate. The bill goes to the full PA House for review.