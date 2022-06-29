Measure Streamlines Campus Police Hiring At State System Universities

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved a bill that will ease the hiring of campus police officers by the state System of Higher Education universities. House Bill 1988 would place campus police departments and campus police officers within the State System of Higher Education under the auspices of the PA Municipal Police Officers’ Education Training and Commission for police certification, commission, and training. The change would allow a campus officer to be immediately employed by a state system campus police force rather than having to go through a potentially months-long process of obtaining a commission from the governor via the state Department of Education. Officers who complete the training can also be immediately employed by municipal police departments and state-related university campuses. The bill would also authorize state system campus police officers to wear body cameras to further increase accountability and public trust. The bill now goes to the state Senate.