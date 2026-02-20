Measure Stops AI Spam Calls In PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be forthcoming which would stop AI spam phone calls. The proposal from Chester County Rep. Chris Pielli would expand PA’s Telemarketer Registration Act to prohibit the use of AI to make spam calls, as well as creating additional penalties for doing so. The use of AI with spam calls allows perpetrators to mimic human voices, have conversations instead of prerecorded lines, and spoof caller ID numbers. The misuse of AI could lead to more Pennsylvanians being scammed or defrauded. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support for the proposal.