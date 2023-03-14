Measure Seeks Equal Pay In PA

HARRISBURG – Coinciding with Equal Pay Day, Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero and Montgomery County Sen. Maria Collett are seeking to close the gender wage gap by re-introducing legislation to modernize PA’s Equal Pay Laws. Women in PA currently earn 79 cents for every dollar paid to men. This amounts to a gap of more than $10,000 every year. To remedy the inequity, Senate Bill 421 updates the antiquated Equal Pay Laws to broaden the scope of current law to include more employees and fringe benefits; protect employees from retaliation when inquiring about wage information, ensuring wages are based on bona fide factors; and provide workers the ability to collect unpaid wages when an employer is found to violate the law.