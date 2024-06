Measure Requires Insurance Coverage Of Biomarker Testing

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler applauded the bipartisan House passage of legislation he co-prime sponsored to require insurance coverage of biomarker testing in PA. He says biomarker testing not only saves money by providing precision medicine to better treat diseases like cancer and ALS, but more importantly, it produces better outcomes for patients. House Bill 1754 now heads to the PA Senate for consideration.