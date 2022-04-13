Measure Requires Carbon Monoxide Alarms For PA Child Care Facilities

HARRISBURG – Legislation aimed at reducing accidental carbon monoxide poisoning incidents at child care facilities across PA has been introduced. Currently, there are no statewide carbon monoxide alarm requirements in place for such locations. House Bill 2502 would require buildings that house child care facilities that have possible sources of carbon monoxide to have one or more carbon monoxide alarms, depending on the size of the building. An estimated 50,000 people are sent to the emergency room from accidental carbon monoxide exposure annually as the deadly gas has no smell. Many experience symptoms of headaches, dizziness, and nausea, while completely unaware they have a carbon monoxide leak. Bill supporters say this is a common-sense safety measure that we need to bring into reality.