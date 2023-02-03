Measure Reforms PA’s Regulatory/Permit Process

HARRISBURG – York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties introduced legislation to reduce and reform the state’s regulatory process, holding state agencies transparent and accountable. Senate Bill 350 would require every state agency to post all permits issued on its public website and require creation of an accessible tracking system for applicants to check the status of their applications. The tracking system must include processing time, dates of each permit, completeness review, technical review, elevated review, and an estimated time remaining for each incomplete phase of the permit approval process. Also, a contact person will be assigned to answer any questions about the process. The bill was referred to the PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee for consideration.