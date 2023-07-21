Measure Pushes For Convenient Contraceptives

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Senators John Fetterman and Bob Casey were joined by over a dozen Senate colleagues to introduce the Convenient Contraception Act, legislation which expands access to contraceptive products, including over-the-counter contraceptives. The bill provides individuals covered by private health insurance with the option to receive up to a full year of contraception at the time their prescription is issued instead of the current three-month supply or less that is standard in many states. Supporters of the measure say removing barriers to contraception can help reduce racial and ethnic disparities and decrease the likelihood of unintended pregnancies, which have been linked to adverse health effects, such as maternal depression, intimate partner violence, low birth weight, and preterm birth.