Measure Provides PA Homebuyers Information About Flood Risks

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation has been approved by the PA House Insurance Committee giving PA home buyers information regarding flood risks when purchasing residential property. House Bill 1704, introduced by Rep. David Zimmerman of Lancaster & Berks Counties and Bucks County Rep. Perry Warren, would require home sellers to disclose flood-related information to prospective buyers. The bill would require sellers to disclose whether a property previously experienced flood damage; whether a property is in a FEMA-designated flood hazard area; whether the property owner is required to obtain or maintain flood insurance; whether the seller received any form of governmental assistance for flood damage; and whether the seller has ever filed a flood insurance claim. The bill also would direct the PA Insurance Department to create and maintain a public website with information on flood zones, insurance options, and risk mitigation strategies. The bill now goes to the full House.