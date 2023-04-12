Measure Provides In-State Tuition For Children Of Deployed Military

HARRISBURG – A bill has been reintroduced to ensure the children and spouses of military families in PA qualify for in-state college tuition if a parent is deployed or reassigned out-of-state. The bill sailed through the PA House with unanimous approval in prior sessions and gained approval from a key Senate committee– only to die by not being scheduled for a final vote by the full Senate. House Bill 804 would guarantee in-state tuition rates to military families as soon as a student enrolls or registers at a community college or submits an enrollment deposit to a four-year public college or university, even if their military parent is later reassigned to another state. Bill sponsor, Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns said children of military parents shouldn’t be penalized for them having to answer the call of duty. The bill is before the PA House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee.