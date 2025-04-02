Measure Protects PA Schools From Emergency Threat Hoaxes

HARRISBURG – Legislation which cracks down on false emergency threats against PA schools was approved by the PA Senate. If signed into law, Senate Bill 96 would make a false emergency threat to a school a third-degree felony, with provisions allowing courts to impose financial penalties to recover the costs incurred by taxpayers for emergency response efforts, according to bill sponsor, Crawford County Sen. Michele Brooks. The Republican lawmaker remarked that false emergency threats place an unnecessary burden on law enforcement and emergency responders, diverting resources from actual emergencies. Senate Bill 96 now moves to the PA House for consideration.