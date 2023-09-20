Measure Protects PA Lottery Winners Identity

HARRISBURG – Legislation protecting the identity of PA Lottery prize winners was passed unanimously by the state Senate. Under Senate Bill 373, persons would be given a choice to publicly disclose their name and other identifying information or remain confidential. A prizewinner’s municipality and county of residence would remain public information under the Right-to-Know Law. Bill sponsor, Luzerne County Sen. Lisa Baker says advances in technology have provided scammers the ability to target lottery winners with identity theft and fraud. She added that half of all states already provide winners full or partial anonymity. The bill now heads to the PA House.