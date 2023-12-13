Measure Protecting Food Supply Against Disease Advances

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg approved a bill to help protect the food supply against transmissible diseases. Senate Bill 979 would authorize the PA Department of Agriculture to require information about dangerous transmittable diseases to be posted at locations where domestic animals and feed are sold to the public. The department has broad authority to issue quarantines and regulate the keeping of domestic animals to exclude or contain a dangerous transmissible disease. There are no laws enabling the department to compel retailers to provide information to the public about how to manage domestic animals to prevent or mitigate disease. The bill enables the department to require retailers to post the information for public consumption. It comes as PA and the nation are dealing with avian influenza, which affects both commercial and backyard poultry flocks. The bill now heads to the state House for consideration.