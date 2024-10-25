Measure Modernizes Workers’ Compensation Payments

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers in Harrisburg approved a bill to make the Workers’ Compensation System more efficient by moving more benefit payments from paper checks to direct deposit. Senate Bill 1232 would allow individuals entitled to compensation to request funds be deposited to an account of their choosing. It will also allow insurers to no longer offer paper checks as a payment option as long as the individual has a bank account that can accept direct deposit. More than 95% of workers receive their pay by direct deposit. The bill will help workers get benefits faster and cut mailing costs. The reforms were unanimously recommended by the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council. The bill goes to the governor’s desk.