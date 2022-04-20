Measure Makes Mental Health Services More Accessible

HARRISBURG – A bill making mental health services more accessible to Pennsylvanians through tele-health technology passed unanimously in the state House. With an ongoing shortage of in-person psychiatric time facing the state, tele-health has proven to be a valuable tool in reaching as many patients as possible. Bill sponsor, Bradford County Tina Pickett says different mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, and substance-related disorders can be treated efficiently and effectively through tele-medicine. House Bill 2419 would give greater latitude in the issuance of waivers by removing the statutory requirement of 50% of on-site psychiatric time. Psychiatrists and advanced practice professionals would use in-person or tele-health sessions with patients as specified in department regulations or waivers. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.